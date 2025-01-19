3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 250,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 254,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

3i Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.