732 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 765.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $627.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.