7,827 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,395,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.93 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

