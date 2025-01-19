8,870 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPMO opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

