89,574 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

