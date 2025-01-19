Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 33.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $1,072.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a PE ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,069.67 and a 200 day moving average of $931.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

