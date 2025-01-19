Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.21 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

