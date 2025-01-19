Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $399,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $145.32.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

