Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $109.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

