Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

