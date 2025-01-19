Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $270.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

