Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

