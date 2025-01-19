AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.61. 5,499,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,884,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

