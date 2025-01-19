AirSculpt Technologies Updates Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance Post ICR Conference

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) recently revised its fiscal year 2024 guidance following its participation in the ICR Conference 2025. On January 13, 2025, AirSculpt Technologies CEO Yogi Jashnani shared insights on the company’s strategic direction and plans to drive growth during the conference.

Jashnani noted the importance of leveraging the company’s proprietary technology, successful track record of over 70,000 procedures, and a global presence across 32 centers. He outlined intentions to enhance operational efficiency through technological advancements and data-driven decisions in marketing, real estate, and sales.

The updated guidance for fiscal year 2024 includes an expected revenue of approximately $180.0 million compared to the previous forecast range of $183 million to $189 million. Additionally, the company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA to be around $20.5 million, a shift from the prior guidance of $23 million to $28 million.

AirSculpt Technologies emphasized the prudence in interpreting non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, which provide enhanced insights into its operational performance. While the company provides guidance on Adjusted EBITDA, it highlights the impracticality of predicting net income due to certain unpredictable factors, such as equity-based compensation.

The company cautioned that actual results for fiscal year 2024 may vary from the provided guidance due to year-end procedures, audit adjustments, and other developments. The audit for the 2024 financials by AirSculpt’s independent registered public accounting firm could yield results differing from the forecasted guidance.

Additionally, AirSculpt Technologies emphasized that the use of non-GAAP financial measures is complementary to GAAP measures and provides a deeper understanding of the company’s operational performance. While not a substitute for GAAP measures, non-GAAP metrics assist in assessing ongoing results effectively.

Looking ahead, AirSculpt Technologies plans to divulge more details about its fiscal year 2024 performance upon releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company’s management remains committed to delivering exceptional results for its stakeholders and customers.

Investors interested in further details can access the full webcast of AirSculpt Technologies’ presentation at the ICR Conference 2025 on the official website. The company continues to focus on innovative body contouring treatments available at its exclusive centers, aiming to provide customers with precise, efficient, and minimally invasive procedures.

Forward-looking statements by AirSculpt Technologies underscore the importance of risk awareness and prudent decision-making in light of uncertainties in the business environment. The company remains dedicated to transparency and accuracy in its communications with investors and the public.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and warnings about potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially and highlights the need for informed investment decisions.

This article is based on the 8-K SEC filing by AirSculpt Technologies, providing an overview of the company’s fiscal year 2024 guidance update and key insights shared during the ICR Conference 2025.

