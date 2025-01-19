Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Head to Head Review

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Netlist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -37.19% -852.20% -94.11% Allegro MicroSystems -2.96% 8.48% 6.09%

Risk and Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Netlist and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.45%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Allegro MicroSystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $69.21 million 2.91 -$60.40 million ($0.22) -3.36 Allegro MicroSystems $1.05 billion 4.36 $152.70 million ($0.14) -177.42

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Netlist on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.