Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Reduced by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $31,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,847,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,880,000 after acquiring an additional 92,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after acquiring an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

