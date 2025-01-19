ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.10. 19,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 100,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4,212.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,379,000.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.