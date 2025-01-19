Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 92.5% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was up 92.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,174,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 260,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

