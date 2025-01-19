Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Cut by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,175,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,700,000 after buying an additional 696,136 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Amdocs by 31.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,260,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 536,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after buying an additional 444,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

