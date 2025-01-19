American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

