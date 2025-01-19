American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Enters into Settlement Agreement with Silverback Capital and Commences Delivery of American Rebel Light Beer in KentuckyAmerican Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) recently disclosed key updates in its Form 8-K filing w

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Rebel’s 8K filing here.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.
