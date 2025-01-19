American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,675.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,675.00.
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
