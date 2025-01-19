Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

