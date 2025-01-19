Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 700.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,717.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after buying an additional 308,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 339,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,477,000 after buying an additional 286,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $353.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

