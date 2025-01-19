Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 68,980 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $90.81 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

