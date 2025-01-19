Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

