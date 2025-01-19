Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 741.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

