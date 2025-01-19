Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,495,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $203.33 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

