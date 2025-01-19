Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 2,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

