Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

