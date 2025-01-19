Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,720,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 30,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

