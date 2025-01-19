Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $429.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.55 and its 200 day moving average is $512.82. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

