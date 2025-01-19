Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, after sales services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments.

