Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,748,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $77.53 and a one year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.