Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.58. 29,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 29,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

