Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

