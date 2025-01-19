Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

