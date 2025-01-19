Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 59,920 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 226.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,528 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.