Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $189.56 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.