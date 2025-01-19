Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

