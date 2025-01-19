Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

