Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,747 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 636,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,292,000 after acquiring an additional 110,234 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.15 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

