Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 307 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

