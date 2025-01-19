Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 15,517 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM opened at $57.99 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $27,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,125.80. The trade was a 82.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock worth $86,285,371. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

