Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $22.71 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Shares of MU stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

