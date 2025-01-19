Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after acquiring an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

FIS opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

