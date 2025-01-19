Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $40.46 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $40,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.