Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $32,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

