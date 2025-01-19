Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 7,923 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $19,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $408.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $413.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

