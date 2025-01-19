ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Still a Buy?

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.97). 8,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.25 ($0.93).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.50 million, a PE ratio of 525.00 and a beta of 1.69.

ASA International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. ASA International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, providing small, socially responsible financial services to low-income entrepreneurs, most of whom are women, across Asia and Africa. The company’s purpose is to reduce poverty and enable female empowerment through its mission of enhancing socio-economic progress of low-income entrepreneurs by increasing financial inclusion.

As at 31 December 2023, ASA International served 2.3m million clients in 13 countries, with 2,016 branches and 13,433 staff.

